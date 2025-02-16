15-year-old shot in St. Pete outside of home: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 15-year-old was shot from behind outside of a home in St. Peterburg on Saturday, authorities said.

At about 10 p.m., St. Petersburg Police Department officers responded to the shooting at 4100 block of 11th Avenue South.

According to the police officials, the teenager had walked outside of a home to speak to someone who drove up to the house.

As he was walking back to the house, he was shot from behind, police officials said.

He is in stable condition on Sunday morning.

The suspects are still at large.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD plus your tip to TIP411.