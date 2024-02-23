11th annual Localtopia set to take over Williams Park in St. Pete

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Saturday, more than 300 local vendors will take over Williams Park in St. Petersburg for the annual Localtopiacelebration.

It's a day packed full of local shops, food and organizations.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. The important part about this event is that it is highlighting the people and places that make St. Pete special.

“These are the folks who your kids go to school with. They play sports with. These are the folks that really do so much for our community,” Olga Bof said.

Bof is the founder of Keep St. Pete Local, the organization putting on this event.

She's pushing the importance of local businesses because that's what makes the area unique. As St. Pete continues to grow and develop, Bof wants the city to keep its charm.

“You don't want this to become any town USA when what drew you here was this unique vibe,” Bof said.

She explained this has been a tough year for local vendors as rent and materials are more expensive, leaving many business owners struggling.

“I feel like this is going to be the year that makes or breaks a lot of businesses," Bof said.

She said shopping local is how you can help them stay open.

We also spoke to one of the business owners who will be set up at Williams Park. Richard Novikas is the founder of Star Trolley, a transportation company that has a fleet of vehicles used for parties, weddings or just tours of the Tampa Bay area.

“Here where we live in St. Pete, people are looking for experiences. People are looking for stuff to do,” Novikas said.

Star Trolley will be helping transport people from Tropicana Field to Williams Park on Saturday.

You can park for free in lots 1 and 2 at Tropicana Field. Bof encourages people to come car-free. The Sunrunner will also be fare-free.