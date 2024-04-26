11-year-old shot and killed in a home in St Petersburg, police say

ST PETERSBURG, Fla — St. Petersburg Police said an 11-year-old child was shot and killed in a home Friday afternoon.

According to St. Petersburg Police, officers were called to a home at the 1400 block of 43rd Street South after a report of a gunshot wound to a boy. The child was reportedly at home with his siblings.

St. Petersburg Police said the child died from injuries.

Detectives are still at the scene of the shooting as they start their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with abcactionnews.com for updates.