1 dead as officials respond to water rescue call near Dunedin Causeway

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A person was found dead near the Dunedin Causeway after deputies received a water rescue call on Wednesday.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), deputies responded to the call near the Dunedin Causeway at 11:40 a.m.

PCSO said that one person was located deceased.

Officials are investigating the incident and did not provide additional details.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.