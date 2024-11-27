Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

1 dead as officials respond to water rescue call near Dunedin Causeway

Water rescue
WFTS
Water rescue
Posted

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A person was found dead near the Dunedin Causeway after deputies received a water rescue call on Wednesday.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), deputies responded to the call near the Dunedin Causeway at 11:40 a.m.

PCSO said that one person was located deceased.

Officials are investigating the incident and did not provide additional details.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.

The widow of a Pinellas Park firefighter turned to Susan Solves It after she was cut off from the savings her husband left behind for her.

Widow cut off from the savings her husband left behind

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.