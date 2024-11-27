1 dead as officials respond to water rescue call near Dunedin Causeway

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A person was found dead near the Dunedin Causeway after deputies received a water rescue call on Wednesday.
According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), deputies responded to the call near the Dunedin Causeway at 11:40 a.m.
PCSO said that one person was located deceased.
Officials are investigating the incident and did not provide additional details.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.
