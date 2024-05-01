1 dead after car fire in Clearwater parking garage

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One person is dead after a car fire broke out in a Clearwater parking garage early Wednesday morning.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire & Rescue responded to the fire at the Edge Hotel on South Gulfview Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. The car was found on the third floor of the garage.

After the fire was put out, the victim was found inside. Officials are still investigating the cause.

No further information is available at this time.