Zephyrhills woman says front yard is being destroyed after cars drive up and down her supposed one-way street

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla — A Zephyrhills woman is reaching out to us for help after she said her property in her front yard is being destroyed.

There's signage on Addie Dr. and Wallington Dr. showing no right turns are allowed.

But, long-time resident of Sweetwater RV Community, Cindy Walton, said people are turning on to the narrow street, anyway.

"You can see here proof of somebody turning on that corner. Look at the tire marks that are pushed into the dirt here and look how close they came to the stop sign and the light poll," Walton explained.

There's also a stop sign, and it's written on Wallington Dr.

There's just one problem.

"There's no sign that says it's a one-way street," Cindy added.

Because of this, Walton said her property is being destroyed as cars drive up and down the street in both directions.

"Last year, I was keeping track, and 17 times, from November 1st to May 1st, my property was hit," Walton said.

Walton told ABC Action News that cars continuously drive up on her property, leaving her with no where to park her car as parking is limited in her 55+ community.

"I've put this brick wall here. I made this brick wall to try to stop people from making this turn here, and you can see the tire marks on it. It's been hit, too, and totally moved. I don't know what else to do," Walton said.

She said she's simply asking for signage to make it clear Wallington Dr. is a one-way street.

"I would like it to be marked as a one-way street from west to east with arrows on the road and signs posted on either end," Walton added.

Walton said she's called, emailed, and did everything possible to help find a solution with management.

We've also called and emailed management and asked them to address Walton's concerns, but have not heard back. We then went on the property and were told Sun Communities has "no comment."

"I will continue to keep fighting... I own here. I pay my rent every month. I love it, but I just need some help finding a place to put my car safely," Walton said.