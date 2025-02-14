Went for a hamburger, left with a wife: 23 love stories on display at mass wedding

DADE CITY, Fla. — Owen Byrnes went to get a hamburger at Five Guys and ended up meeting his future wife, Julie Rockwell.

“I was taking his order, and we couldn’t talk to each other. We just gave numbers and started talking,” said Rockwell.

They just decided to get married a few days ago.

“And we made it happen and it worked,” Owen said.

“We always make anything happen. Together. Always,” Julie added.

Twenty-two other couples had the same idea Friday, to tie the knot on Valentine's Day at Dade City's historic courthouse. Clerk of the Court Nikkik Alvarez-Sowles officiated the mass ceremony.

“This is the day I look forward to every year. This is a big deal for me. And to be able to come out and see the joy and be a part of that is very special,” Alvarez-Sowles said.

Michael Berthelette and Allen Coleman’s love story started 18 years ago.

“We are definitely soul mates. We accept each other. We understand each other,” said Berthelette.

They say they decided to stop procrastinating and finally get married.

“We really accept who we are individually and we come together and we make a strong union,” said Coleman.

Along with the marriage certificate, donations from around the area included dinner and jewelry gift certificates, flowers, and even cupcakes for all the newly married couples.

This is the 17th year Pasco County has held a mass wedding at the courthouse.