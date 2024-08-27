Scallop season reopens in Pasco County starting Aug. 28

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) said Bay scallop season reopens on Aug. 28 in Pasco County after coming to an early end in July.

On July 24, FWC closed the season due to the detection of saxitoxin and Pyrodinium bahamanse, which exceeded safety thresholds. Officials stressed that this precautionary measure was to keep Floridians safe.

FWC said the zone will reopen from Aug. 28 through Sept. 24, 2024. Officials said they will continue monitoring scallops and water samples for elevated levels.

Out of an abundance of caution, the FWC recommends that residents consume only scallop muscle, not the roe or whole scallop.

FWC

The region includes all state waters south of the Hernando-Pasco County line and north of Anclote Key Lighthouse in northern Pinellas County. It also includes all waters of the Anclote River.