Pasco County temporarily closes scallop season

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The 2024 Regional Bay scallop season has come to a premature end in Pasco County—but only temporarily.

On July 24, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) closed the season due to the detection of saxitoxin and Pyrodinium bahamanse, which exceeded safety thresholds. Officials stressed that this precautionary measure will keep Floridians safe.

The Pasco Zone will reopen once tests show that the levels have decreased to safe limits. The area is still open for other activities, such as fishing, boating, and swimming.

This region includes all state waters south of the Hernando-Pasco County line and north of Anclote Key Lighthouse in northern Pinellas County. It also includes all waters of the Anclote River.