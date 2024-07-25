Watch Now
Pasco County temporarily closes scallop season

The recreational scallop season opened July 10
Sean Daly
Posted at 10:11 AM, Jul 25, 2024

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The 2024 Regional Bay scallop season has come to a premature end in Pasco County—but only temporarily.

On July 24, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission (FWC) closed the season due to the detection of saxitoxin and Pyrodinium bahamanse, which exceeded safety thresholds. Officials stressed that this precautionary measure will keep Floridians safe.

Pasco Zone scalloping map 2024

The Pasco Zone will reopen once tests show that the levels have decreased to safe limits. The area is still open for other activities, such as fishing, boating, and swimming.

This region includes all state waters south of the Hernando-Pasco County line and north of Anclote Key Lighthouse in northern Pinellas County. It also includes all waters of the Anclote River.

