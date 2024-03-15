Player's memory lives on as team retires her number

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Until now, Louis and Wendy Gonzalez stayed away from the softball field at Pasco-Hernando State College.

“It’s too hard to come back to the field. We are here now, and it’s definitely bittersweet,” said Wendy.

“I’m seeing these girls now coming out to practice, and I’m expecting my number 18 coming out, and she’s not coming out anymore,” said Louis.

Number 18 belonged to Brooke Gonzalez.

She was 19 years old in 2016 and just days away from graduating when a man high on spice ran off the road, slammed into a guard rail and hit Brooke.

She was on the sidewalk and just steps away from her apartment.

“It’s like every day for us. Even though it’s been almost eight years for everyone else. We just want everyone to remember Brooke and keep her memory alive,” said Wendy.

That’s exactly what Jeri Loffler, the new softball coach at PHSC, wanted to do.

“It did take me a little bit to pick up the phone and dial,” said Loffler.

When she finally made the call, she let Brooke’s family know the program was going to retire her jersey number.

“It goes farther than the sport and I just really want the family to understand how much we appreciated Brooke,” said Loffler.

“It’s bittersweet. Bittersweet. I appreciate the college for doing this for our family and in the name of my daughter, who is deeply missed,” said Louis.

Number 18 does live on with Brooke’s nephew Carter.

He was just an infant and had to have a liver transplant at the same time the family lost Brooke.

“She was his guardian angel, as we believe. He plays baseball, and he does everything for Aunt Brooke. So we make sure he knows everything about her. He uses his number on his jersey,” said Wendy.

Carter will throw out the first pitch Saturday after the ceremony to honor Brooke.

She was a young woman who meant so much to so many and will live on in this field forever.

“Just remember our Brooke,” said Wendy.