PCSO investigating deputy-involved shooting in Hudson

HUDSON, Fla. — Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Hudson.

The shooting happened in the area of Denton Avenue and Dane Lane on Thursday (May 2), PCSO says.

Deputies were called to help a woman with a knife when a confrontation happened. That's when deputies shot her, according to PCSO.

No deputies were injured in the incident, but the woman was taken to the hospital.

Denton Avenue is currently closed between Hicks Road and Water Lane.

