Minor transported for medical attention after accidental near-drowning

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A minor has been hospitalized following an accidental drowning in Wesley Chapel, according to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO).

Deputies received reports of a juvenile drowning around 7:40 p.m. on Monday in the Blackhill St. area.

When deputies arrived, they immediately began life-saving measures, then the juvenile was “transported for medical attention.”

Deputies said this was accidental, and no foul play is suspected at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.