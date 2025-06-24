Minor transported for medical attention after accidental near-drowning

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A minor has been hospitalized following an accidental drowning in Wesley Chapel, according to the Pasco Sheriff’s Office (PSO).
Deputies received reports of a juvenile drowning around 7:40 p.m. on Monday in the Blackhill St. area.
When deputies arrived, they immediately began life-saving measures, then the juvenile was “transported for medical attention.”
Deputies said this was accidental, and no foul play is suspected at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
