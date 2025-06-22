Watch Now
19-year-old motorcyclist dies following crash in Pasco County

A 19-year-old man died early Sunday morning after he lost control of the Kawasaki motorcycle he was riding, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old man died early Sunday morning after he lost control of the Kawasaki motorcycle he was riding, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The New Port Richey man was going East on SR-54, East of Old County Road 54, when he lost control and hit a guardrail.

Deputies said he died at the scene.

