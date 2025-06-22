PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 19-year-old man died early Sunday morning after he lost control of the Kawasaki motorcycle he was riding, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
19-year-old motorcyclist dies following crash in Pasco County
The New Port Richey man was going East on SR-54, East of Old County Road 54, when he lost control and hit a guardrail.
Deputies said he died at the scene.
