One dead after officer-involved shooting in Pasco County: PCSO

File photo of police lights
Posted at 7:48 PM, Mar 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-16 19:50:28-04

Deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting happened Saturday (March 16) near US-19 and New York Avenue in Hudson, according to a release from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Police say that there was an altercation between the man and deputies prior to the shooting.

All lanes of US-19 between New York Avenue and Bolton Avenue are closed during the ongoing investigation.

No deputies were injured in the incident and there is no public safety threat.

