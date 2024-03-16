One dead after officer-involved shooting in Pasco County: PCSO

Deputies are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead.

The shooting happened Saturday (March 16) near US-19 and New York Avenue in Hudson, according to a release from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Police say that there was an altercation between the man and deputies prior to the shooting.

All lanes of US-19 between New York Avenue and Bolton Avenue are closed during the ongoing investigation.

No deputies were injured in the incident and there is no public safety threat.