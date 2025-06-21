‘No one has a clue’: Florida tax collector sounds alarm on new learner's permit law

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida roads can be dangerous, deadly places.

However, a brand new state law meant to make them safer has a Florida tax collector sounding the alarm and warning parents of a change that could take them by surprise.

Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano believes the new law will make the process of getting a learner’s permit longer or more expensive.

“We are definitely going to hear from parents,” he said.

The new state law increases the requirements for teenagers to get a learner’s permit, also known as a learner’s driver's license.

Right now, teens who want a learner’s permit must take a four-hour traffic law and substance abuse course and a test.

Starting July 1, they will have to take a six-hour driver’s education course instead.

“Many schools in many school districts don’t offer that,” said Fasano.

That’s a reality Dana Callahan, from Seminole, faced when her two children were in high school just a few years ago.

“When they were in the school system, it was so difficult to get them into driver's ed to begin with when there were no rules and laws,” she said. “I can only imagine it’s going to be a hundred times worse now.”

Florida Virtual School offers an online driver’s education course for free for most students, but according to the FLVS website, it can take 9-10 weeks to complete.

Fasano thinks many teens will seek out a private vendor to complete the driver’s ed requirement, but that will come at a cost.

The Pasco County Tax Collector’s biggest problem is the timing of the new law, which was approved by the governor just a few weeks ago.

“Making our roads safer — absolutely, I’m for that," he said. "But don’t put something in place that’s going to blindside parents and our students.”

Fasano still has many questions about the law, and he has yet to receive guidance from the state.

“No one has a clue what it’s going to cost. No one has a clue what is going to be available July the first. No one has a clue, you know, how this is all going to work,” he said.

Fasano is encouraging parents to act fast if they have a teen between the ages of 14.5 and 17. They will be exempt from the requirement of the law if they take the current four-hour traffic law and substance abuse course before July 1.

“If they’ve taken that along with the 50-question test that’s required now, they will not be required to take the six-hour course as well,” he said.

Polk County Tax Collector Joe Tedder, Hillsborough County Tax Collector Nancy Millan, Hernando County Tax Collector Amy Blackburn, and others are also making parents aware of that tip, which could save time and money.