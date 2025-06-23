'It's just history sitting in here': Veterans trying to save historic American Legion Post

ZEPHYRILLS, Fla — Gary Douglas served in the Air Force.

"The new administration took over about the first of March. We've been trying to clean it up, getting things fixed up slowly, trying to keep the lights on,” Douglas said.

WFTS

His wife, Sandie, served in the Army Nurse Corps and they both really care about this place.

"It's just history sitting in here,” Gary said.

American Legion Post 118 in Zephyrhills. It was built in 1910 by veterans of the Union Army. Years of neglect left Post 118 in disrepair.

The roof needs work.

"When the wind blows just right we got a couple leaks,” Douglas said.

So do the floors.

Some of the bathrooms are out of order.

And the kitchen is closed.

"We've been doing a lot of the maintenance ourselves,” Douglas said.

New members like Air Force veteran Steve Divish are doing what they can.

"My wife and I came over here, we hauled out, hundreds if not a thousand bags of trash. Cleaned this place as best as we could,” Divish said.

Once this building is back in shape the members here say they'll be able to focus once again on the programs that are part of the American Legion that involve helping veterans and the community.

"There's homeless and employment programs that the American Legion does. We'd love to be able to help out but we don't have the funds or the people right now because we are focusing on keeping this historic building going,” Divish said.

The members set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the repairs so they can on serving veterans for decades to come.

"We want a place that if you really need to talk to somebody you can come and feel safe and smile and be treated nicely,” Sandie Douglas said.