Pasco food pantry honors vets, changing lives even after rent was doubled

LAND O' LAKES — When you walk into Father and Son Love Free Food Pantry your first stop is their Veterans Wall of Honor.

“These are actually hats and things that were in wars and we have that and we have the ability to honor that and keep legacies alive,” said volunteer Dawnell Schofield.

This pantry inside a Land O’Lakes church focuses on helping veterans, first responders, and the elderly.

But they are open to everyone and want them all to have a dignified experience.

That’s why the place is as clean and organized as any top-notch grocery store.

“Nobody leaves out of here without getting what you need and what you want,” said Schofield.

When Schofield got laid off she came here for help.

“It was scary because another job didn’t come up within a couple of weeks. My lease was ending. And I didn’t have anywhere else to go and you know how hard it is to find a place to live when you don’t have a job,” she said.

It took six months, but Dawnell is finally back at work.

But she returns here every morning to volunteer.

“I’m one of the people who picks out everything to make sure that the selection is fresh,” Schofield said.

Inspired by his late mother, Pastor C.J. Johns Senior started this pantry six years ago, but he is struggling to keep it going after the landlord doubled the rent.

“We have done everything we could to stay open primarily because I have put all my chips on the table,” Johns said.

Pastor Johns says a corporate sponsor would really help.

In the meantime, they aren’t slowing down bringing in mobile showers, free haircuts, and more of the perfectly displayed food that helps so many.

“We bring them in and we hug them and feed them regardless of smell. Regardless of mental capacity. We take care of them,” Schofield said.

