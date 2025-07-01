LIVE: Deadly motorcycle crash closed all lanes of I-75 North in Wesley Chapel: FHP

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A motorcycle crash closed all northbound lanes of I-75 near Wesley Chapel on Tuesday.

Live FDOT traffic camera of crash on I-75

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a 40-year-old Webster man riding a motorcycle collided with a tractor-trailer near the 281 milepost around 11:40 a.m.

The motorcyclist died from injuries at the scene of the crash.

All northbound lanes of I-75 are closed and traffic is being diverted at exit 279, FHP said.

This is a developing story.