Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

LIVE: Deadly motorcycle crash closed all lanes of I-75 North in Wesley Chapel: FHP

Crash I-75 Northbound Wesley Chapel
FDOT
Crash I-75 Northbound Wesley Chapel
Posted
and last updated

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A motorcycle crash closed all northbound lanes of I-75 near Wesley Chapel on Tuesday.

Live FDOT traffic camera of crash on I-75

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a 40-year-old Webster man riding a motorcycle collided with a tractor-trailer near the 281 milepost around 11:40 a.m.

The motorcyclist died from injuries at the scene of the crash.

All northbound lanes of I-75 are closed and traffic is being diverted at exit 279, FHP said.

This is a developing story.

"It was a miracle that it happened the way that it did."

Two people were rescued from a Disney Cruise Line ship after going overboard this weekend. A local family from Indian Rocks Beach said they were on the ship and captured video of the moments leading up to the dramatic rescue.

"A miracle": Florida family captures dramatic rescue after 2 go overboard on Disney cruise

Latest Pasco County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.