LIVE: Deadly motorcycle crash closed all lanes of I-75 North in Wesley Chapel: FHP

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A motorcycle crash closed all northbound lanes of I-75 near Wesley Chapel on Tuesday.
Live FDOT traffic camera of crash on I-75
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said a 40-year-old Webster man riding a motorcycle collided with a tractor-trailer near the 281 milepost around 11:40 a.m.
The motorcyclist died from injuries at the scene of the crash.
All northbound lanes of I-75 are closed and traffic is being diverted at exit 279, FHP said.
This is a developing story.
