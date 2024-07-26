Pasco County using social media influencers to help attract tourists

PASCO COUNTY — They came with their cameras, drones, and thousands of social media followers ready to see what they posted.

“I don’t know how I’ve never been here before," said Orlando-based content creator Carolina Grabova who is making her first visit to Pasco County.

“I’ve been in the area, close by. But I’ve missed New Port Richey somehow, and there’s so much to do," she said.

Pasco County’s tourism department, known as Florida’s Sports Coast, is hosting a group of social media influencers and writers.

Executive Director Adam Thomas says the goal is to showcase the area as a travel destination.

“It’s been an amazing impact economically. It’s been an amazing impact marketing-wise and promotional-wise. We are using their influence to basically tell our story to their audience," said Thomas.

The timing wasn’t exactly great for showcasing Pasco’s scallop season.

That’s because Florida Fish and Wildlife temporarily shut it down after water testing showed higher-than-normal bacteria levels.

But that didn’t stop these visitors from going out to experience scalloping.

They just couldn’t keep and eat the little critters.

Pasco brought Mike Winkles because he specializes in underwater photography.

Florida Sports Coast is using one of his pictures on the cover of its latest travel magazine.

“I’ve done the Steinhatchee. I’ve done Crystal River and Homosassa. The water here is much cleaner and clearer. I’m a big fan of that," said Winkles.

“This is really cool. It’s a little more secluded. A little more laid back which is definitely my style, said Kirsten Alexis who has produced travel content from 40 different counties.

She says that these influencers' posts can go a long way in attracting more tourists.

“It’s all about really just how you present it. Really presenting the experience how it truly is and how you see it.”

Along with scalloping, the influencers spent time at Anclote Key State Park, had meals at area restaurants, and stayed at the Hacienda Hotel in downtown New Port Richey.

“Just pulling up I saw the new “Welcome to the historic downtown New Port Richey” sign and thought this is amazing. I could see new shops that I haven’t seen before. Coffee shops across the street. We ate dinner at The Social. We walked the strip. It’s a beautiful area to honestly stay at the hotel and do your whole trip," said Winkles.

Pasco County spends about $65,000 a year on these events known in the travel industry as 'Familiarization Trips'.