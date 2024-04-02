Pasco County Sheriff's Office searching for easter egg thief caught on video

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Video from a Ring doorbell at a home in Holiday shows a woman going on her very own Easter egg hunt.

According to the homeowner, she was stealing plastic eggs from their front porch on Victoria Lane.

The incident happened at 5:45 a.m. on Easter Sunday.

“It’s really something. It’s shocking. I hate to see that, you know," said Guy Gerard, who lives down the street.

The red lantern he got from his daughter-in-law on Christmas was taken too.

“We had company yesterday. And my wife says, ‘It’s missing.’”

Antoinette Cappiello noticed her birdhouse had flown the coop.

“Well, it’s kids. They are taking from Peter and giving to Paul. They are bored. They are on vacation. Out of school. What else," she said.

Fortunately, the birdhouse and lantern were both found on the sidewalk.

Deputies haven’t said if the person messing with other people's porches is the same woman seen snatching up the Easter eggs in this video.

The dad who lives at the home said the eggs were ready and waiting for his three daughters to find on Easter morning.

Instead, they had to see Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies at their home investigating this theft and others in the neighborhood.

Deputies took fingerprints off the fence and are sharing the picture of this woman in hopes of catching her.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said the person in the video is described as an adult white female, around 5'6", approximately 120 pounds, and around 40 years old with light-colored hair.

They said the subject was wearing a striped scarf, a light-colored long-sleeve shirt, and light-colored sweatpants at the time of the incident.

If you have any information on this case, you can submit a tip to the Pasco Sheriff’s Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 and refer to case number 24010962 or submit tips online at https://www.pascosheriff.com/tips/.