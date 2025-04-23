Pasco County implements emergency burn ban amid severe drought conditions

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County declared an Emergency Burn Ban due to severely dry conditions and an ongoing lack of rainfall.
Effective immediately, this ban will remain in place until further notice when conditions are deemed safe for open burning. According to Pasco County, local authorities will keep the community informed about when it is safe to resume open burning activities.
Residents living in unincorporated areas of Pasco County are prohibited from:
- Open burning
- Campfires and bonfires
- Burning yard waste or garbage
County officials say these fires can quickly escalate, posing serious risks to people, homes, and businesses.
However, outdoor cooking, such as grills or smokers that can contain fire, heat, and flames, is permitted. Pasco Fire Rescue reminds residents to ensure that coals in their grills are thoroughly extinguished after cooking.
To report a Burn Ban violation, contact the Pasco County Emergency Communications Center at 727-847-8102.
"He was a great inspiration to all of us, but especially I would say those that are in the minorities"
Catholics across the Tampa Bay Area are remembering the life and legacy of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88. Father Len Plazewski, the Pastor of Christ the King Church in South Tampa, thinks his legacy will be one of joy.