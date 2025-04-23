Pasco County implements emergency burn ban amid severe drought conditions

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Pasco County declared an Emergency Burn Ban due to severely dry conditions and an ongoing lack of rainfall.

Effective immediately, this ban will remain in place until further notice when conditions are deemed safe for open burning. According to Pasco County, local authorities will keep the community informed about when it is safe to resume open burning activities.

Residents living in unincorporated areas of Pasco County are prohibited from:



Open burning

Campfires and bonfires

Burning yard waste or garbage

County officials say these fires can quickly escalate, posing serious risks to people, homes, and businesses.

However, outdoor cooking, such as grills or smokers that can contain fire, heat, and flames, is permitted. Pasco Fire Rescue reminds residents to ensure that coals in their grills are thoroughly extinguished after cooking.

To report a Burn Ban violation, contact the Pasco County Emergency Communications Center at 727-847-8102.