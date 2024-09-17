Pasco County confirms case of locally acquired dengue fever, according to mosquito control

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Pasco County has a confirmed case of locally acquired dengue fever. The Pasco County Mosquito Control District (PCMCD) reported the single case on Tuesday but advised the public that there is a heightened risk of more cases.

Dengue fever primarily spreads through infected mosquitoes and can cause headaches, fever, chills, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, pain behind the eyes, and rash.

Hillsborough County also reported a local case of Dengue fever in June.

PCMCD said they will have additional aerial and ground spraying in Pasco County to protect residents.

Residents are urged to take extra precautions to protect themselves from mosquito bites, such as draining standing water from their property, covering their skin with clothing, and using repellent if they are outdoors.