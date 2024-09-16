Watch Now
Pasco County Commission voting to limit more car wash construction

Pasco County Commissioners are set to vote Tuesday on plans to slow down construction of car washes that have flooded the county in recent months.
  • Pasco County is being flooded with car washes.
  • Driver Phil Vanderhider said he doesn't understand why there are so many and why so many have membership clubs.
  • Commissioners are not sure what led to the county's rapid build-up of so many car washes.
  • Commission will vote Tuesday on changing the county's land development code to slow down the building of car washes and storage units and where they can be built.
  • The commission is also weighing what to do if the over-saturation of car washes leads to some going out of business.

