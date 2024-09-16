Pasco County Commission voting to limit more car wash construction

- Pasco County is being flooded with car washes.
- Driver Phil Vanderhider said he doesn't understand why there are so many and why so many have membership clubs.
- Commissioners are not sure what led to the county's rapid build-up of so many car washes.
- Commission will vote Tuesday on changing the county's land development code to slow down the building of car washes and storage units and where they can be built.
- The commission is also weighing what to do if the over-saturation of car washes leads to some going out of business.
Posted
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.