Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Man arrested after dog was hit and killed intentionally in Holiday: PCSO

Deputies investigating to see if Holiday dog was hit and kill intentionally
Jesse Stanaszek
Deputies investigating to see if Holiday dog was hit and kill intentionally
Posted

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO) said they arrested a man who allegedly hit and killed a dog with his truck intentionally.

In April, Jesse Stanaszek’s dog, Chase, escaped from their Forest Hills backyard and ended up a few blocks away on Landau Street, where the dog was hit and killed by a driver.

According to Stanaszek, at least one of his neighbors witnessed the tragedy and said the dog was hit intentionally by the unknown driver in a pick-up truck.

Pasco Sheriff said they arrested Roger Elder, 59, for animal cruelty in this case.



State and local officials say Maximo Sanchez violated environmental regulations for years, operating two unpermitted dumps despite warnings from state and local officials to clean it up.
Neighbor says Florida man who operates unpermitted dumps 'doesn't play by the rules'

Latest Pasco County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.