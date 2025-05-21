Man arrested after dog was hit and killed intentionally in Holiday: PCSO

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO) said they arrested a man who allegedly hit and killed a dog with his truck intentionally.

In April, Jesse Stanaszek’s dog, Chase, escaped from their Forest Hills backyard and ended up a few blocks away on Landau Street, where the dog was hit and killed by a driver.

According to Stanaszek, at least one of his neighbors witnessed the tragedy and said the dog was hit intentionally by the unknown driver in a pick-up truck.

Pasco Sheriff said they arrested Roger Elder, 59, for animal cruelty in this case.