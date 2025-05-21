Man arrested after dog was hit and killed intentionally in Holiday: PCSO

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO) said they arrested a man who allegedly hit and killed a dog with his truck intentionally.
In April, Jesse Stanaszek’s dog, Chase, escaped from their Forest Hills backyard and ended up a few blocks away on Landau Street, where the dog was hit and killed by a driver.
According to Stanaszek, at least one of his neighbors witnessed the tragedy and said the dog was hit intentionally by the unknown driver in a pick-up truck.
Pasco Sheriff said they arrested Roger Elder, 59, for animal cruelty in this case.
State and local officials say Maximo Sanchez violated environmental regulations for years, operating two unpermitted dumps despite warnings from state and local officials to clean it up.
Neighbor says Florida man who operates unpermitted dumps 'doesn't play by the rules'