Deputies investigating to see if Holiday dog was hit and kill intentionally

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The tragedy that killed a beloved family pet has a Holiday neighborhood united in a search for answers and justice.

Last Friday, Jesse Stanaszek’s dog, Chase, escaped from their Forest Hills backyard and ended up a few blocks away — on Landau Street — where the dog was hit and killed by a driver.

The pet had grown up with Stanaszek’s eight-year-old son, Kaiden.

“I feel, you know, sad losing the family pet,” Stanaszek said. “I feel even more sad watching my son every night cry himself to sleep.”

At first, Stanaszek thought the dog’s death was an unfortunate accident.

“The day of I was like, ‘Okay, you know, accidents happen. You know, dogs get out. Get hit. Someone couldn’t stop in time,’” he said.

However, on Saturday, posts started going viral on the Nextdoor App.

According to Stanaszek, at least one of his neighbors witnessed the tragedy and said the dog was hit intentionally by the unknown driver in a pick-up truck.

“It was a vehicle intentionally swerved toward the animal and hit and killed the animal and fled the scene,” Stanaszek said.

Stanaszek and Kaiden are hoping for answers and justice, and they have reason to hope that both will be coming soon.

“We have the whole community behind us through social media and Pasco County Sheriff’s Department,” Stanaszek said.

Wednesday, ABC Action News spotted a Pasco County deputy knocking on doors, looking for evidence, and investigating the case.

According to Stanaszek, it wasn’t the first time the sheriff’s office had been in the neighborhood this week.

“I know that justice will be served,” he said.

For now, all the Pasco Sheriff’s Office would tell us officially is that it is investigating, and it is looking for tips.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information to call them at 727-847-8102, option 7. They also have a way to share tips online.