Make-A-Wish Southern Florida grants Pasco County 7-year-old a new camper

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Make-A-Wish Southern Florida granted a wish to a Pasco County 7-year-old on Friday afternoon.

Yareli Chavez has a rare blood disorder and needed a bone marrow transplant a few years ago.

On Friday, Make-A-Wish surprised her with a new camper at Camping World in Holiday.

"I told my mom when we were going to get out of the hospital that I was going to make a wish to get a camper," said Yareli Chavez.

Make-A-Wish partners with many companies, including Camping World.

"It's truly amazing to know that camping, the industry I've been with for 18 years can play a part in someone's life like this, it's pretty touching," said T.J. Geary, General Manager of Camping World.

Chavez needed a bone marrow transplant two years ago, and her family said she is doing well.

"Her little sister was the donor, so she was 100% compatible with her," said Graciela Pedraza, Yareli's mother.

"This September, it's going to be two years post-transplant, and we go every three months to do checkups on her, do labs to see how she's doing, but so far, her doctor says she's doing well," said Pedraza.

Yareli said she wants to travel and someday see snow.

"To do snow angels and snowball fights with my sister," she said.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida represents 22 counties, including Pasco, Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Hernando Counties.

Every year, the organization grants nearly 600 wishes.

"All of our wishes are funded by companies, fundraising, and private individuals. So we don't get any government funding. We just raise money, so we grant these life-changing wishes," said Lisa Andrews, Regional Director with Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

Her family said they are grateful to see their daughter's wish come true.

"She wants to go different places, go hiking, see snow for the first time and we told her we would do that now. Make-A-Wish is helping us make that wish come true, so I'm thankful for that," said Pedraza.

For more information on Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, visit their website.