Local law enforcement agencies and MADD team up for "Saturation Saturday"

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla — More than 13,000 people were killed by an impaired driver for the second year in a row.

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows drunk driving deaths have increased 33% since 2019.

It's why Moms Against Drunk Driving (MADD) is teaming up with local law enforcement tonight for Saturation Saturday in hopes to bring awareness ahead of Labor Day weekend.

"My oldest son, Louis, was killed on September 5, 2008," Sharon Hall, the Program Manager of MADD, said.

Nearly 16 years ago Hall's worst nightmare came true when she heard a knock on her door.

"Two Florida Highway Patrol troopers were standing on my front porch and gave me the news that he had been in a crash," Hall added.

A drunk driver killed her son Louis. That September day is still a vivid memory for Hall and a tragedy her family will never get over.

"Our family has never been the same. He's hasn't been here for Mother's Day, Christmas, birthdays, weddings, babies being born. He would have been the best uncle," Hall explained.

Grief can often linger, but Hall is making it her mission to turn her pain into purpose. Shortly after Louis was killed she joined MADD and for the past thirteen years she's fought for people just like her.

To support MADD's efforts local law enforcement agencies are teaming up for Saturation Saturday to bring awareness around drunk driving.

The Tampa Police Department's DUI unit will conduct a high visibility patrol Saturday. It's aimed to intensify impaired driving enforcement ahead Labor Day weekend ranking as one of the most dangerous holidays on the roads with nearly 200 people were killed over the holiday weekend in 2022.

The NHTSA estimates 13,524 people were killed that same year in alcohol related crashes.

"Two in three people will be impacted by an impaired driver in their lifetime," Hall said.

While some days feel never ending for Hall as she relives her trauma trying to spread awareness she hopes those listening won't take her message for granted.

"It took me a number of years to really come out of the darkness of losing him a long time." Said Hall. "I feel like we keep saying Louis' name, and that touches people, and if we can use this pain to to make a difference in people's choices, then it makes us feel like it hasn't been totally in vain."