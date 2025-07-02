- Zephyrhills Police (ZPD) arrested a man for attempted homicide after he allegedly shot at two men in a garbage truck.
- The shooting happened on June 27 around 5:30 a.m.
- ZPD said the two men in the garbage truck had a brief verbal exchange with the suspect Quinson De'Shawn Croson inside a Wawa gas station at 6450 Gall Boulevard.
- The men got into the garbage truck and the argument continued.
- In the dash cam video provided by ZPD, you can see the men driving away from the gas station and can hear the car following and honking at the truck.
VIDEO: Garbage truck shot at multiple times after argument at Wawa escalated
- Croson shot at the driver multiple times.
- Croson was located in Hillsborough County, arrested and charged with two counts of attempted homicide, ZPD said.
