PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where a juvenile was injured by a dog Thursday.

Around 5:40 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to a call for service regarding an animal bite in the Sunnydale Drive area of Hudson.

The juvenile was taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said.

According to police, a caretaker of the juvenile shot the dog to defend the juvenile.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.