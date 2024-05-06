Invasive type of grass growing out of control around the Tampa Bay area

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An invasive grass that first came to the United States from Asia 70 years ago is growing out of control in Pasco County.

Cogan grass was first used as a packing material, but the wild grass has been growing ever since.

“Where it’s a problem is big land preserves or nature parks," said Tom Ries, president of EcoSphere Restoration Institute. If it gets in there, it will outcompete all the native grass.”

Pasco County Commissioner Kathryn Starkey said she's noticed the invasive grass everywhere.

“It cuts you if you walk through it. No animal eats it. And it will choke out any other kind of life where it grows," Starkey said. "It stands out to me so badly, but it's really coming in along our roadways. Hernando County has it really bad, and I don’t want to get to that point."

Part of the issue in Pasco County with all the development, fill soil that’s being brought in is contaminated with the Cogan grass.

Pasco County Commissioners are reportedly working on an ordinance requiring land to be free of invasive plants before it is developed. There is state funding available to fight Cogan grass, but it's gotta be found first.

“You have to burn it, herbicide it, and then when it comes back, herbicide it again, and then you might kill it before you can put the native plants back,” Ries said.

And if the grass spreading out of control isn't enough, Cogan grass is also extremely flammable.

“If you stop it now, then we’ll save ourselves a lot of pain. A lot of money later,” said Starkey.

Officials say if you see Cogan grass, you should call the county to report it.