Florida man fatally electrocuted while trimming trees

Posted at 5:55 AM, Jun 28, 2024

HUDSON, Fla. — A man died after he was apparently electrocuted while trimming trees in Pasco County on Thursday.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said a preliminary investigation revealed that the incident happened in Hudson near Maria Drive and Sea Ranch Drive. Deputies don't suspect any foul play.

Power went out in the area, and the Withlachoochee River Electric Company worked to restore it.

This is still an active investigation, according to deputies.

