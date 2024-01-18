FDLE arrests 2 Pasco County men on possession of child porn charges

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) said agents arrested two men in Pasco County Wednesday on charges of possession of child sexual abuse material and promoting the sexual performance of a child.

FDLE said the investigation began when agents identified hundreds of electronic files with child sexual abuse being downloaded online. Agents traced the downloads to two IP addresses that downloaded more than 400 files of child sexual abuse material.

The IP addresses were linked to the addresses of the two men who were arrested: Michael Robert Ambrosio, 49, of New Port Richey, and Robert Allen Cale, 35, of Port Richey.

According to FDLE, agents searched the men's homes and seized multiple electronic devices, and electronic files were found containing the sexual abuse of children and infants.

Ambrosio was arrested on 15 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count for promoting the sexual performance of a child. Cale faces 16 charges for possession of child sexual abuse material and one count for promoting the sexual performance of a child.

The cases will now be prosecuted by the attorney general's office.