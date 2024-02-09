Watch Now
Deputy-involved shooting leads to standoff in Zephyrhills: PCSO

Pasco standoff
Posted at 9:49 AM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 09:56:18-05

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Update [9:55]: Law enforcement has entered the home and are expected to give an update soon.

A deputy-involved shooting led to a standoff in Zephyrhills Friday morning.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said deputies were assisting another agency with serving a warrant to a suspect inside a home on Ruth Avenue when the suspect started to fire shots.

Deputies then returned fire, officials said. No deputies have been injured, and it is unknown at this time if the suspect was injured.

The suspect is still inside the home.

