At long last, Pasco County fire station opens after frustrating construction delay

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — After a years-long construction delay that frustrated some members of the public, the Pasco County fire station on Seven Springs Boulevard is now open.

Kay Finkelstein can hardly believe it.

“It would have been nicer if it was sooner, but hey, we’re great to have them here now," she said.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, the new Station 17, which serves thousands of people in the quickly-growing Seven Springs community, features an innovative design that will keep both the community and firefighters safe.

The previous station at the same location closed in 2021 to allow the county to construct the new station. Firefighters were temporarily relocated a few miles away.

Neighbors anticipated a brief but necessary inconvenience, but then, things got complicated and very delayed.

As ABC Action News first reported in June 2023, work on the new fire station stopped after the contractor doing the work — Orlando-based R L Burns — became mired in dire financial straits for months, wasn’t paying subcontractors hired to build the station, got sued by its performance bonding company, and then filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

Construction suddenly stopped, and neighbors like Mike Traverso couldn’t believe it as the partially-complete fire station sat vacant and overgrown with weeds in some areas.

“It’s mind-boggling,” Traverso said in a Dec. 2023 interview.

A new contractor finally resumed construction in 2024, and roughly a year later, the new station is finished and open.

According to Pasco County Fire Rescue, there’s reason to celebrate.

The new Station 17 is designed to reduce the cancer risk firefighters face.

“This groundbreaking design allows firefighters to decontaminate and clean carcinogens off their bodies before entering the living quarters, setting a new standard for best practices in the fire industry,” a department spokesperson wrote in an email to ABC Action News.

Additionally, the bigger size of the new Station 17 will allow firefighters there to use better equipment.

“It’s great,” said Finkelstein. “If you need to call ‘em on 911, they’re like here before you can either get off the phone.”

The station also boasts a large flex space that can house even more firefighters during a major emergency.