Alleged family-run drug trafficking operation broken up in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A family-run drug trafficking operation has been dismantled by a joint operation between local and federal agencies in Pasco County, officials announced Wednesday.

According to U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg, 13 members of the drug trafficking ring have been federally indicted and 12 of those 13 are already in federal custody.

U.S. Attorney Handberg said the group supplied drug dealers and every part of the organization involved someone related to the husband and wife at the top, Daniel Carrillo and Betsy Trinidad.

"This great work from law enforcement has undoubtedly saved lives," Handberg said.

Besides Carrillo and Trinidad, federal agents also charged:



Yoned Onil Santana Vazquez

Georgelys Natal Vazquez

Lucy Carrillo Gonzalez

Jacqueline Navarro

Rolando Alvarez

Kevin Valdez

Victor Hernandez, Jr.

John Patrick Barrett

Johan Eloy Del Valle Carrillo

Jennifer Hanna

James Perry O'Neal

Of the 13 indicted, nine are from Pasco County, two are residents of Hernando County, one is from Pinellas County, and one is from Puerto Rico.

FBI Special Agent in Charge David Walker said the majority of the arrests took place on Thursday in Hudson as part of a joint operation that involved multiple sites and a large law enforcement presence. Agent Walker said the 12 arrests were all made that Friday.

"When you look at the numbers, the volume, you're not going to go, 'Wow, this is the biggest arrest I've ever seen,'" Walker said. "But when you look at the effect on the community, it is a big deal."

Agent Walker said federal officials are hopeful the final person who was charged will be arrested in the next 24 hours.

Handberg said possible sentences for members of the group range from a mandatory minimum of five years in federal prison up to life in prison.