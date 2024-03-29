ZooTampa welcomes endangered Tapir calf

TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa at Lowry Park announced the birth of an endangered Malayan tapir calf Friday morning, its first spring baby of 2024.

The zoo said the calf, which hasn't been named yet, was born overnight between Monday and Tuesday after a 13-month gestation period. The calf and its mom, Ubi, are both healthy.

ZooTampa

ZooTampa said Ubi was paired with 13-year-old male Albert as part of the Species Survival Plan to ensure the survival of protected, threatened and endangered species. The calf's coat will change over the course of six months to mirror the black-and-white pattern of its parents.

ZooTampa

The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists Malayan tapirs as endangered, and only an estimated 2,500 remain in Thailand, Malaysia and the Indonesian island of Sumatra. They're related to horses and rhinoceroses.

The zoo said the population decline is due to habitat loss from deforestation for agricultural purposes, flooding caused by dam building for hydroelectric projects and illegal trade.

“The birth of this healthy calf is another wonderful example of the Zoo’s commitment to the conservation of endangered species,” said Chris Massaro, Senior Vice President of Zoological Operations.