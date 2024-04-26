Woman rescued from burning apartment building in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Firefighters rescued a woman after an apartment building went up in flames Thursday night.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said crews arrived at the building on Cedar Trace Circle after receiving a 911 call around 7:28 p.m. about the fire and the woman trapped inside.

The two-story apartment building was filled with heavy smoke from the second floor when they arrived, and crews immediately made entry to search for the victim.

Additional units then arrived to assist with the search and extinguishing the fire. Firefighters located the woman shortly after.

The victim was taken to a local trauma center in serious but stable condition. No first responders were injured.

HCFR determined that the cause of the fire was related to cooking.