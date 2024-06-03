Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Woman dies from crash that closed North Dale Mabry Highway near MLK

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jun 03, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department (TPD) is currently investigating the two-vehicle crash at North Dale Mabry Highway and West South Avenue.

According to TPD, the driver and passenger in one of the vehicles involved were transported to the hospital. The female passenger died from injuries in the crash. The male driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Southbound and the northbound lanes of North Dale Mabry Highway are closed between West Hillsborough Avenue and West MLK Boulevard.



MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS
Two teens created an organization called Mental H2O, which is for students by students. ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain takes a closer look at the resources the website provides.
Teens create nonprofit to help connect kids with mental health resources online

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.