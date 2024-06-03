Woman dies from crash that closed North Dale Mabry Highway near MLK

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police Department (TPD) is currently investigating the two-vehicle crash at North Dale Mabry Highway and West South Avenue.

According to TPD, the driver and passenger in one of the vehicles involved were transported to the hospital. The female passenger died from injuries in the crash. The male driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Southbound and the northbound lanes of North Dale Mabry Highway are closed between West Hillsborough Avenue and West MLK Boulevard.