Woman found injured and bleeding in Tampa prompts police investigation

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating after a woman was found injured in Tampa early Monday.

The Tampa Police Department said officers found the woman bleeding from her mouth and neck due to "unknown causes" near Adamo Drive and North 21st Street around 12 a.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where she's in stable condition. Police are investigating the incident as a possible aggravated battery.

All lanes of Adamo Drive from North 19th Street to North 22nd Street were closed until around 4:30 a.m. during the investigation.