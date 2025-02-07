Watch Now
NewsHillsborough County

Actions

Woman dies after falling off median and into path of oncoming car in Tampa

Tampa Police.png
WFTS
Tampa Police.png
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman is dead after she fell off a median and into the path of an oncoming car in Tampa on Thursday night.

The Tampa Police Department said around 7:50 p.m., the woman, who was in her late 60s, was attempting to cross Busch Boulevard near Mel's Hotdogs.

She was stopped on the concrete median that separates the westbound and eastbound lanes when she fell backward and into the path of an oncoming Cadillac heading west.

The Cadillac's driver, a woman also in her 60s, remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation. She was not cited.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Traffic along Busch Boulevard was limited during the investigation, fully reopening just after 10 p.m.


NEWS LITERACY WEEK
Excited, idealistic, and not jaded. Those are a few words ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska would use to describe the USF journalism students he interviewed for News Literacy Week.

Next generation of journalists look at the business during News Literacy Week

Latest Hillsborough County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.