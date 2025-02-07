Woman dies after falling off median and into path of oncoming car in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman is dead after she fell off a median and into the path of an oncoming car in Tampa on Thursday night.

The Tampa Police Department said around 7:50 p.m., the woman, who was in her late 60s, was attempting to cross Busch Boulevard near Mel's Hotdogs.

She was stopped on the concrete median that separates the westbound and eastbound lanes when she fell backward and into the path of an oncoming Cadillac heading west.

The Cadillac's driver, a woman also in her 60s, remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation. She was not cited.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Traffic along Busch Boulevard was limited during the investigation, fully reopening just after 10 p.m.