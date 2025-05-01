Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Debbie Evenson

TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

During the playoff game on April 30, the Bolts honored Debbie Evenson.

For the past 17 years, Evenson has led the team at Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful as the nonprofit’s executive director.

April 30 was her last day on the job as she retired, but she leaves a lasting legacy of impact.

Evenson led more than 130,000 volunteers in collecting 2 million pounds of litter and debris, preserving the only home we will ever know.

To make sure the work there continues, the Lightning gave Evenson a $50,000 grant which she will donate to the nonprofit.