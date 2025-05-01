Watch Now
Tampa Bay Lightning Community Hero: Debbie Evenson

Lightning community hero Debbie Evenson
TAMPA, Fla. — At every home game, the Tampa Bay Lightning honor a local person or nonprofit working to make an impact in our community.

April 30 was her last day on the job as she retired, but she leaves a lasting legacy of impact.

Evenson led more than 130,000 volunteers in collecting 2 million pounds of litter and debris, preserving the only home we will ever know.

To make sure the work there continues, the Lightning gave Evenson a $50,000 grant which she will donate to the nonprofit.

