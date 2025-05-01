Tampa Riverwalk thriving, thanks to a little help from its friends

TAMPA, Fla — This year, the Tampa Riverwalk was voted the second-best Riverwalk in America BY USA Today, but the Riverwalk couldn’t do it alone; it needed a little help from its friends, literally, Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk.

You won’t find a more vibrant, scenic, fun-filled 2.6-mile stretch of pavement anywhere better than the Tampa Riverwalk, according to Katy Alderman and Anthony Derby.

“I’m fortunate to live close by, so I just love trying to walk it daily if I can, just be by the water,” said Alderman.

“Whenever you see the NCAA tournament, when you see the Super Bowl, they are shooting the Riverwalk, they are shooting Tampa’s waterfront, it has become the iconic backdrop of the city of Tampa,” said Derby.

Katy and Anthony are among 25 volunteer board members who make up the non-profit organization, Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk. They work hand in hand with the city, on everything from the banners to the monuments to the specialty cup program.

“I’m a Tampa native, so to enjoy this and share it with visitors and other community members alike is awesome,” said Alderman.

As they celebrate their 20th anniversary, Executive Director May Beth Williams says the mission never changes; it’s all about community engagement.

“One important facet of our mission is to provide free family-friendly activities. We aren’t gated, we aren’t ticketed. If you wanted to come out and see Sister Hazel in concert at Riverfest, it’s totally free,” said Williams.

The Riverwalk receives an average of two million visitors a year, according to Derby. Some of their biggest events include their Holiday Spectacular, 4th of July Boat Parade, Halloween Trick or Treat, and Riverfest.

“It’s one of those events where you get FOMO, you know what FOMO is, fear of missing out,” said Luisa Paro, who is participating in Riverfest for the third year in a row.

Some of the activities you can expect to see at Riverfest, May 2 and 3, include wiener dog races, street dance performances and interactive art projects.

“They put on a terrific event and just their promotion that they do and getting us out there and giving us visibility,” said Stephanie Boyle with Skyway Dachshund Rescue.

“I think it’s amazing that they are reaching out to local street artists, and dancers, and musicians, and stuff like that. There is a lot of talent here,” said a street performer named Brian.

“To be able to contribute my art, this is something for such a long time I dreamed of. I hoped that my art would be worthy enough to represent the city,” said Padro, who will be helping visitors make lanterns that look like animals.

Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk says it’s an honor to give back to the city they love, and they are looking forward to another amazing 20 years.

“The support of our community, not just through volunteers, but also corporate memberships and donations, helps us to continue to expand what we do in the community,” said Williams.

For more information on Friends of the Tampa Riverwalk and the upcoming Riverfest, click here.