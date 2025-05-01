Gas line rupture closes parts of Tampa street

TAMPA, Fla. — A gas line rupture has closed parts of a Tampa street on Thursday.
Tampa Fire Rescue said firefighters are currently at the scene on North Morgan Street and East 7th Avenue.
TECO is also at the scene to assist during the incident.
Officials said North Morgan is currently closed between East Henderson Street and East Palm Avenue. Drivers should find alternate routes.
"What kind of world is this?"
Jose Castro was killed when investigators say a boat captained by Jeff Knight slammed into the Clearwater Ferry with 44 people on board. Castro's family reached out to ABC Action News in part because they are angry that no charges have been filed.
Ferry crash victim's family angered no charges filed