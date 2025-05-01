Watch Now
Gas line rupture closes parts of Tampa street

TAMPA, Fla. — A gas line rupture has closed parts of a Tampa street on Thursday.

Tampa Fire Rescue said firefighters are currently at the scene on North Morgan Street and East 7th Avenue.

TECO is also at the scene to assist during the incident.

Officials said North Morgan is currently closed between East Henderson Street and East Palm Avenue. Drivers should find alternate routes.


