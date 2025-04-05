Watch Now
Woman critically injured in Riverview shooting, man arrested

A woman is fighting for her life after she was shot during an argument early Saturday morning in Riverview, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

HCSO deputies say they responded to a report of a woman accidentally shooting herself at 1:22 a.m. on April 5 in the 11800 block of Dumaine Valley Road.

When they arrived, deputies spoke with Leroyce Durham, 43, who directed them to the injured woman. She was found with a gunshot wound to her lower back and taken to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Detectives later determined the shooting was not accidental. Investigators say Durham shot the victim following an altercation.

He was arrested and is facing several charges, including aggravated battery with great bodily harm and a deadly weapon, attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“No one should ever fear for their life in their own home,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

This is an ongoing investigation.

