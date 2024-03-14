Woman arrested for leaving 4-month-old in car for hours

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a woman for child neglect after she allegedly left a four-month-old baby inside a car while the engine was off.

On March 12, around 2:48 p.m., HCSO deputies said they went to a Spectrum on South Falkenburg Road in Riverview on a report of an infant locked inside a vehicle that was off.

Deputies said they learned Aisha Morrow, 26, alleged she picked up the baby during her lunch break and left the baby inside the car. Officials are investigating the length of time the baby was in the car, but they estimate it could have been up to six hours.

HCSO said the baby was transported to Tampa General Hospital and did not suffer any injuries.

HCSO charged Aisha Morrow with one count of child neglect.

According to officials, Morrow was arrested in September 2023 by the Tampa Police Department and was charged with one count of child neglect and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

During the 2023 incident, police records show Morrow rammed her vehicle into another vehicle, attempted to hit the victim with her vehicle when he exited his vehicle. Morrow then got out of her vehicle with a knife in hand and threatened the victim. Morrow allegedly did this all with a 22-month-old in the car with her.