TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — Taweaka Martin is a fierce and passionate advocate for survivors of domestic violence.

It's why she founded Annie May's Women of Courage, an organization aimed at empowering women affected by abuse. It seeks to raise awareness about domestic violence and provide crucial support for survivors.

“I decided to do it because I'm a survivor of domestic violence. My mom was a survivor of domestic violence,” Taweaka stated, reflecting on the inspiration behind her organization.

WATCH: Tampa woman offering support network for survivors of domestic violence

Helping survivors find their voice

Growing up in Liberty City, she witnessed the impact of domestic violence on countless women in her community.

“I knew so many women that were, you know, affected by domestic violence, so I just decided to do something with my pain, just turn it into a purpose, and bring awareness to domestic violence,” she explained.

Annie May's Women of Courage is built on the premise of sisterhood and shared experiences.

“You can't do it by yourself. You can't get out of it by yourself,” Taweaka emphasized. “You go through it alone, but when you get out, you do need people to help you get on your feet.”

She believes this bond is essential for healing, as those who have faced similar challenges understand each other's struggles on a different level.

“It's one thing to tell somebody what it is, but if you've actually been through it, your story hits way different.”

The organization is named in honor of Taweaka's mother, who passed away from cancer. Taweaka recalls that her mother was known for her helpful nature.

“She was the person, the go-to person for everybody,” she shared. “At the end of the day, my ultimate goal is to get transitional housing so when women leave the domestic violence shelter, they'll have someplace safe to go.”

This goal speaks to a critical concern for survivors returning to their communities.

“Women need housing. When you leave the shelter with your children, you have no place else to go except back to your abusers,” Taweaka explained. The transitional housing would offer survivors a safe space to rebuild their lives without returning to harmful situations.

Annie May's Women of Courage also hosts an annual cruise that serves as a retreat for its members.

“It's more than a cruise. It’s a retreat,” she describes. This therapeutic experience includes daily activities such as therapy sessions led by licensed mental health professionals and fitness programs. “It's very therapeutic,” Taweaka highlighted, emphasizing the importance of healing and support during the event.

Diona R., a member of the organization, met Taweaka roughly three years ago through a mutual friend.

“For me, I realized that it gave you a voice, recognizing that I wasn't alone, I wasn't crazy, I wasn't to blame.”

Diona says it brought awareness not only to her own situation but also to the different dimensions of domestic violence.

“Having someone who understands, sees you, and says, ‘We're in this together. We're going to get through this together,’ has been extremely empowering.”

Before joining Annie May's Women of Courage, Diona struggled with feelings of blame and often found herself silenced.

“I felt like I was to blame for a lot of what was going on, so I kind of sat in silence,” she shared.

After a friend encouraged her to seek help, Diana recognized the extensive resources available.

“You are not in this alone. I wish I had reached out sooner. That's why I'm a heavy advocate for Women of Courage.”

For Diona, the cruise was a powerful affirmation of her worth.

“Going on a cruise for me was like, ‘I am somebody.’ It made me feel more worthy,” she said, emphasizing the importance of recognizing one's own value in the healing journey.

As Taweaka continues her work, she remains committed to bringing awareness to domestic violence issues.

“It’s not for me; it’s for the ladies and all the women and children that go to sleep in fear every single night,” she asserted.

Individuals interested in supporting Annie Mays Women of Courage are encouraged to reach out by emailing her at AnnieMaysWOC@yahoo.com or calling her at 813-468-0974.

"It takes a village,” Taweaka concluded, inviting the community to join in their mission.