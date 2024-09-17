Wheels of Success celebrating 20 years of helping Tampa area families

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — This month, the non-profit organization Wheels of Success celebrates its 20th anniversary. During that time, more than 1,200 used cars have been awarded to hard-working Tampa Bay residents who need help with transportation.

One of those recipients is Tracey Dzubiak. She has walked across the Duncan Donuts parking lot thousands of times to and from work, but her most recent walk stands out. She was just awarded a new used car.

Tracey is a survivor of domestic violence, at one point moving into a shelter to escape her abuser.

“I’ve just been through so much the past year and a half, and I used to have my own car, but things happen, and this car is just going to change everything,” said Tracey.

Tracy said the car may be used, but it symbolizes a new beginning.

“It’s giving me my independence back, so there is more than one thing that comes with that; oh my god, I’m going to be able to drive to work, I’m not going to have to spend $300 on Lyft a week just to get back and forth,” said Tracey.

This mother of five said what she is looking forward to the most is the opportunity to pick up and drop off her kids at school.

Since 2004, Wheels of Success has awarded 1,244 used cars to Tampa Bay community members needing transportation.

“We stay in touch with them for at least a year so we know what’s changing, it’s not a one and go and bye-bye,” said founder Susan Jacobs. “So we are so happy when we can see those changes truly happening and let the donor know.”

This particular donation hits home for the ABC Action News community.

“Deiah Riley the morning anchor who has also been an emcee at several of our events, she and her husband donated this car,” said Jacobs.

The non-profit organization is holding a 20th anniversary celebration and fundraiser on Sept. 26th. at Armature Works in Tampa.

“Well I’m really happy to know that they’ve been around for 20 years and I hope they go for a lot more than more 20 years because if they are changing my life like this and they change other people’s lives I just want them to continue doing that,” said Tracey.