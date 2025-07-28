Tampa Police investigating after man and woman shot at while exiting vehicle

TAMPA, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man and a woman were shot at while exiting their vehicle in Tampa Saturday night.

The Tampa Police Department said the incident occurred in the Woodland Terrace Park parking lot around 11:15 p.m. A bullet also entered the back of a home on East Fern Street, but no one in the house was injured.

The man, who was shot and taken to a local hospital, is currently in stable condition. Police said the suspects and victims appear to know each other, and there is no threat to the public.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Tampa Police Department’s non-emergency line at (813) 231-6130 or share a tip through Crimestoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-TIPS