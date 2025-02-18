Westshore Plaza owners put site up for sale after getting development approval

TAMPA, Fla — Westshore Plaza is up for sale after getting approval for redevelopment last year from the City of Tampa.

CBRE is working with the owners of Westshore Plaza to sell the nearly 54-acre property near Kennedy Boulevard and I-275.

Back in April, the Tampa City Council approved plans from the current owners of the property, the Washington Prime Group, to develop the site. The plan is to build a 900,000-square-foot mixed-use district that will include office space, a medical center, shopping, dining, a hotel, and housing.

CBRE said the sale of the property would include full site control.

We have contacted the owners for more information about the sale of the property and its possible impact on current development plans.

A timeline for when construction of the redevelopment plan will start has not been announced.

Westshore Plaza was last sold in 2003 for $116 million, according to property records.