VIDEO: Quarter-sized hail reported and strong winds from severe storms in Hillsborough County

The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hillsborough County on Monday around 11 a.m.
Hail in Hillsborough County
Hail near Faulkenburg Road
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Video shows quarter-sized hail batter parts of Hillsborough County on Monday.

  • NWS weather reported 60 mph winds in some areas and quarter-sized hail

ABC Action News meteorologists are tracking more rain in the area this week. See the full forecast from ABC Action News here.

