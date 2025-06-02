HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Video shows quarter-sized hail batter parts of Hillsborough County on Monday.
VIDEO: Quarter-sized hail reported and strong winds from severe storms in Hillsborough County
- The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hillsborough County on Monday around 11 a.m.
- NWS weather reported 60 mph winds in some areas and quarter-sized hail
ABC Action News meteorologists are tracking more rain in the area this week. See the full forecast from ABC Action News here.
